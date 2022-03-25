With threats of litigation and lawsuits looming, Joseline Hernandez remains unmoved. The Joseline's Cabaret producer has been under fire after she and her fiancé Balistic Beats were accused of creating chaos during the filming of the show's reunion. Star Amber Ali appeared on social media where she shared videos and images of herself in a hospital, claiming that Hernandez and Balistic physically assaulted her.

While there hasn't been footage of the altercation shared online, other women who starred in the series came forward to corroborate Ali's claims. Hernandez seemingly did so as well when she fired off tweets about attacking Ali. Today (March 24), Hernandez was back with more to say about Zeus and moving to another network.



Bryan Steffy / Stringer /Getty Images

"I HAVE ANOTHER SHOW COMING OUT IN A NEW NETWORK EPIC F*CKING CITY. LETS GOOOOOOOOK," Hernandez tweeted as her fans joked about canceling Zeus once her show ended. "IM GOING TO MAKE OTHER NETWORKS RICH AND FAMOUS. IS ONLY FAIR. BABY. 3 YEARS N WE DONE #JoselinesCabaretLasVegas... Hey cancel Joseline cabaret zeus a wrap. I can care less about a 'bad boy' wtf."

The former Love & Hip Hop icon also called out those who hated on her career, adding that there were people who told her she wouldn't make it in music and now she's on tour. Meanwhile, Zeus has seemingly answered by continuing to promote the next episode of Joseline's Cabaret. While they previously made a statement about the reunion show altercation, Zeus has not clarified how they will handle airing that episode in the future.

Check out a few highlights from the Puerto Rican Princess below.