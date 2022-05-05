The show must continue for Joseline Hernandez as she faces a hefty lawsuit. The Joseline's Cabaret creator is facing a massive $25 million suit from several ladies who starred in the series after a fight broke out during the taping of the reunion special. The immediate reaction to the fracas occurred on social media when the show's stars claimed that Hernandez and her fiancé Balistic Beats were beating up people on set.

Hernandez initially seemed to cop to the attack as she berated cast members online, but once the backlash settled in and there were rumors of Joseline's Cabaret being canceled, she and Balistic issued a more respectable statement.

Prior to building her empire, Joseline was a featured cast member on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta where the world was introduced to her as one of Stevie J's artists. The pair would later go on to have a child together, but the romance did not last. Still, Joseline has continued on with her musical aspirations and has even released a few songs that would become viral hits on social media.

She returns once again with a new track or at least a preview, and to say that the public has issued a visceral response is an understatement. We're not sure when Joseline has planned on releasing this one, but in the caption, she added its inspiration: "When that trick talking to y’all bout his ho

Tell him #everynightoftheweek."

We'll let you check out the track for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseline (@joseline)



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram



Instagram