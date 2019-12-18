The Puerto Rican Princess is hoping to dominate networks in 2020. The Love & Hip Hop icon recently announced that she was returning to the series that made her famous, however, it won't be to Atlanta. Joseline Hernandez is the one of the newest cast members of Love & Hip Hop Miami and fans will watch as she gives VH1 another season after quitting their Atlanta series years ago.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Not only will fans watch Joseline's drama on VH1, but it looks as if her Zeus Network show finally has released its full trailer. On Joseline's Cabaret, viewers will find that the reality star has a group of women to star in her sexy Miami show. "It's been three years since I left Love & Hip Hop," she said in the trailer. "And everybody knows, it ain't no Love & Hip Hop without the Puerto Rican Princess."

"Now, I'm back with the cabaret, and my b*tches is bad," she continued. "We 'bout to get ready to take over Miami once again. The baddest b*tch is back and I'm here to stay." The show is centered around Joseline's strip club and follows the lives of her exotic dancers. Of course, personalities clash along the way and Joseline finds it difficult to keep things in order while working on her own career. The end of the trailer shows that Joseline is still about that life as she gets into a physical altercation with one of her girls, so viewers can expect for things to get heated.

While the Zeus Network announced that the show will be premiering in January, they have yet to give an exact date. Check out the trailer below.