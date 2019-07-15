Joseline Hernandez has clapped back at her ex and baby father for claiming that she's an unfit mother to their child in his move to get full custody. The attempt was sparked by Stevie J's claims that Joseline wasn't letting him see their daughter, Bonnie Bella, and cited plans that she was going to move to Miami to live with an unknown man.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images

Joseline has now clapped back and according to documents obtained by BOSSIP, she's also asking for a child support increase. Joseline claims she's never held her daughter back from seeing Stevie and has complied with the terms of the custody, denying a possible move to Mami. Joseline calls the case a “frivolous action to try to take the child from the only home the child has known."

The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star details how Stevie should pay more in child support if he's so worried about how his daughter is being raised when Joseline is taking care of her. Not too long ago, Stevie J made a case for himself and how his new home and life with his wife Faith Evans would be a better environment for his daughter citing his family, adult children and Faith as great resources for Bonnie.

Joeline and Stevie are set to appear in court in the coming weeks to settle the matter.