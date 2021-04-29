There aren’t many entertainers who have used their time on the Wendy Williams Show to put the famed host in her place, but Joseline Hernandez decided to capitalize off of her opportunity. Williams’s often harsh or callous commentary about pop culture has rubbed quite a few celebrities the wrong way, yet still, they return to her show to promote their brands.

Like many others, Joseline has been on the receiving end of Williams’s rough remarks, and while visiting Wendy’s show, she let her voice be heard. “I just feel like, every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now,” said Joseline. “And Wendy, you’re thirty-five years my senior. I should get those flowers.” Wendy interrupted Joseline to let her know that she noticed the subtle jab. “Shade,” said Wendy.



Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

“I should feel wanted by people like you,” Joseline continued. “Not just me. All the other young girls… We feel like you be tryin’ us. We feel like you don’t be really rooting for us. You know, especially with me. Every time I come to your show, you always want to compare me to another broad… I’ve made my own brand! I’ve made my own brand for years.”

Joseline listed her accomplishments, including being in the industry for a decade and building her own reality shows and businesses since her start on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Wendy countered by saying she, too, feels undervalued and underpaid, but Joseline wasn’t letting her off of the hook.

“I came from the gutter. I came from the streets!” said Joseline.

“Give me that respect Ms. Wendy Williams. We love you, but at the same time, you have to do better.” The reality star said that when people come to her show, especially as it pertains to Black women, Williams shouldn’t be as critical because she knows how hard it is to establish yourself in the industry.

Wendy was unmoved and added that her experiences have made her harder on women because she believes that some “can do better.” Watch the uncomfortable exchange below.