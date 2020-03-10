Ever since Joseline Hernandez stepped onto the scene on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta years ago, she's been a force to be reckoned with on reality television. The "Puerto Rican Princess" was, and continues to be, a polarizing character and soon she'll be sharing all of the details of her life with the world. Joseline recently revealed that she's working on a documentary that is set to air on YouTube, but the reality star wrote on Instagram that there are people who are trying to keep her from making the show.



Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty Images

Days ago, Joseline shared an image on Instagram that showed the 10 talking points of her forthcoming documentary that will highlight her life from 2012 to 2019: "1. Exploitation, 2. Manipulation, 3. Dictators, 4. Executives, 5. House Niccas, 6. Reality, 7. Alcohol, 8. Drugs, 9. Baby Daddy, 10. Mona Scott." It's slated to be a two-hour special, and it's safe to say that not everyone is looking forward to Joseline Hernandez sharing her secrets about her time on Love & Hip Hop and her relationship with Stevie J.

The Joseline's Cabaret star shared on Monday that nothing is going to stop her from creating this doc. "My Docu series is so hot People Mad. You can't stop Me from saying nothing! I can say and will say anything I want!! Sending emails and letters won't stop me from Speaking on what happen from 2012-2019 so please save your time. Or sh*t can and will really get ugly." Will you be tuning in?