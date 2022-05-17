It looks like Joseline Hernandez, her fiance Balistic Beats, and the Zeus Network dodged a $25 million legal bullet now that the lawsuit against them has been called off. Joseline's Cabaret star Amber Ali kicked off the legal battle following the reality television show's reunion special taping. Immediately after reuniting with the cast for the final episode of the series, Ali alleged that a fight broke out and Joseline, as well as Balistic, physically assaulted her.

Ali went on to show a video of herself in the hospital and soon, others in the cast followed up with complaints of violence. Hernandez seemingly confirmed the attack and went on to mock the women, but after facing a $25 million lawsuit from several cast members, she returned to deny the allegations.

After weeks of silence, and now that the reunion special has aired in its entirety, Ali announced that she has had a change of heart.

"Thank you to all my fans that have my back!!!" wrote Ali on her Instagram Story. "After deep thought, I am no longer seeking legal action against @thezeusnetwork Joseline or Ballistic for what took place at the reunion. I am putting this entire ordeal behind me. Thank you all for the support and understanding."

"I am in great health and great spirits, I am moving on with my life. -Amber." This news caused the show's fans to speculate as to whether or not a settlement may have been reached without the court's involvement, but that has not been confirmed by any parties involved. Check it out below.