The season finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition is officially in the past and, at the ring ceremony, Joseline Hernandez and Ballistic Beats had a seriously dramatic moment.

When Ballistic opened up the ring box in his hands, there was nothing inside. Joseline was confused as to why the producer didn't want to marry her but he was really just playing with her emotions before actually getting down on one knee.

In one of the most dramatic moments from the show, Joseline Hernandez and Ballistic Beats got engaged in front of a nationwide television audience.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Joseline opened up her box and a ring was there, signaling that she wants to spend the rest of her life with her boyfriend. Ballistic's box was empty though.

"I'm sorry," said Ballistic before voicing his confusion as to why Joseline didn't react right away.

"I'm waiting on your explanation as to why you wouldn't give me the ring," she said.

He then gave things another shot, getting down on one knee in front of his queen and popping the question, to which she happily accepted.

We're not sure why they decided to make this moment so dramatic but, nevertheless, we'd like to congratulate this reality television couple on their engagement.

Watch the moment below.