mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jose Guapo's The Latest Rapper To Tackle DaBaby's "Suge"

Aron A.
June 05, 2019 16:38
252 Views
22
0
CoverCover

Suge Freestyle
Jose Guapo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jose Guapo comes through with a quick freestyle over DaBaby's "Suge."


DaBaby's currently the hottest rapper in the game with one of the hottest songs right now. "Suge," along with its hilarious visual accompaniment, has taken the world by storm, especially since he's proven that he will really "slap the shit outta n***a." Since the song's release, it's received major praise from Boosie, and also a quick freestyle from Jeezy. Now, the song gets another remix from Jose Guapo.

Jose Guapo's back with a quick freestyle over DaBaby's top 10 single, "Suge." The rapper takes on the beat and effortlessly rides it for over two minutes while establishing his authenticity. "Yeah, bad bitch like Meghan Good/ Yeah I wish a n***a would/ Yeah I rap but I still juug," he raps over the beat.

Peep his latest drop below.

Quotable Lyrics
Guapo be the shit, I know that 
I bop in this bitch like Kodak
He made 'cause he can't get his hoe back

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  2
  0
  252
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Jose Guapo new single new track freestyle DaBaby
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jose Guapo's The Latest Rapper To Tackle DaBaby's "Suge"
22
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject