Jose Guapo's The Latest Rapper To Tackle DaBaby's "Suge"

DaBaby's currently the hottest rapper in the game with one of the hottest songs right now. "Suge," along with its hilarious visual accompaniment, has taken the world by storm, especially since he's proven that he will really "slap the shit outta n***a." Since the song's release, it's received major praise from Boosie, and also a quick freestyle from Jeezy. Now, the song gets another remix from Jose Guapo.

Jose Guapo's back with a quick freestyle over DaBaby's top 10 single, "Suge." The rapper takes on the beat and effortlessly rides it for over two minutes while establishing his authenticity. "Yeah, bad bitch like Meghan Good/ Yeah I wish a n***a would/ Yeah I rap but I still juug," he raps over the beat.

Peep his latest drop below.

Quotable Lyrics

Guapo be the shit, I know that

I bop in this bitch like Kodak

He made 'cause he can't get his hoe back