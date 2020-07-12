Jose Guapo Is Back As "Baby Face Nelson" On His New Project

Jose Guapo has maintained a steady stream of releases over the years. He dropped off two projects in 2019 including Nonchalant. He also capitalized off of the viral "Simultaneously" meme with a single sharing the same name. Either way, he's continued to put his insane work ethic on display for the world to see.

This month, he returned with his first project of the year, Baby Face Nelson. Laced up twelve tracks in total, the rapper enlists a slew of talent to assist him on the tracklist. Of course, the Atlanta native recruits talent from the city such as Young Dro and Kap G. The project also includes features from Bigga Rankin, Mare, XVL Hendrix, Rayven Justice, and La4ss.

Check out Jose Guapo's latest project below.