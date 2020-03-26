Jose Guapo Flips Pop Smoke's "Dior"

Jose Guapo is back with another edition of GuapMix. This time, he pays homage to the late Pop Smoke who tragically was shot and killed in February. Guapo takes on Pop Smoke's smash single, "Dior" for his latest drop. With an effortless swagger and laidback demeanor, Jose Guapo goes in head first on the heavy-hitting production as he shouts out New York and Pop Smoke.

The new single arrives as he continues to tease the release of his next project. Baby Face Nelson is expected to drop soon, though he's yet to announce a release date for the project. Hopefully, it arrives sooner rather than later. He released his last project, Nonchalant back in November.

Check out his latest single below and keep your eyes peeled for Baby Face Nelson.

Quotable Lyrics

I got n***as out in Harlem

You got a problem, we solve it

I got bitches from the Bronx

Put a n***a in a trunk

I got hoes out in Queens

They ready to do anything

I got bitches all in Brooklyn

And they treat me like a King