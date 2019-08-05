Jose Guapo Flips Polo G & Lil Tjay's "Pop Out"

Polo G and Lil Tjay's "Pop Out" has been one of the hottest records this year. The song made huge waves since its release at the top of the year and since then, a few artists have released remixes. Tory Lanez blessed fans with a "Pop Out" remix last month and now, Jose Guapo comes through with his own take of the record. The rapper flips it into something of his own, using the same melodies while bringing the Atlanta flavor to the track. Check the song out below.

Jose Guapo's been putting in work this year. The rapper released his project, Graduated From The Streets 2 in March but he hasn't taken a break from releasing music since. He teamed up with OBN Jay on "Buzz Lightyear" and released a remix to DaBaby's "Suge" prior to that.

Quotable Lyrics

OG to these rappers, ya they hot but they still corny

And I keep a cup, double stuffed with that Barney

Tailor-made my drip and I bought it out of Barney's

Eatin' on a lil bih, we gon' be fuckin' 'til the morning