mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jose Guapo Flips Polo G & Lil Tjay's "Pop Out"

Aron A.
August 05, 2019 15:24
122 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Pop Out
Jose Guapo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jose Guapo is back with his latest drop.


Polo G and Lil Tjay's "Pop Out" has been one of the hottest records this year. The song made huge waves since its release at the top of the year and since then, a few artists have released remixes. Tory Lanez blessed fans with a "Pop Out" remix last month and now, Jose Guapo comes through with his own take of the record. The rapper flips it into something of his own, using the same melodies while bringing the Atlanta flavor to the track. Check the song out below.

Jose Guapo's been putting in work this year. The rapper released his project, Graduated From The Streets 2 in March but he hasn't taken a break from releasing music since. He teamed up with OBN Jay on "Buzz Lightyear" and released a remix to DaBaby's "Suge" prior to that.

Quotable Lyrics 
OG to these rappers, ya they hot but they still corny
And I keep a cup, double stuffed with that Barney
Tailor-made my drip and I bought it out of Barney's
Eatin' on a lil bih, we gon' be fuckin' 'til the morning

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  122
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Jose Guapo new single new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jose Guapo Flips Polo G & Lil Tjay's "Pop Out"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject