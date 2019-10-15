Jose Guapo Creeps Through On "Tip Toe"

Jose Guapo is readying the release of a new project which appears to be arriving later this month. The rapper's been slowly releasing new music off of the project including last week's "Knew That Already." Now, he comes through with another new drop titled, "Tip Toe." Over a drippy, bass-driven instrumental, Jose Guapo goes straight to flexing his marble floors to the diamonds on his jewelry. The rapper mutters his delivery while highlighting the high-life of being a rapper.

Nonchalant, the rapper's forthcoming project, is set to arrive at an unknown date this month. After announcing the project in September, along with revealing the cover art, he teased "10/?/19" as the release date. Keep your eyes peeled for a release date and check his new song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Now, she like to tip toe on my marble floors

Spend a whole $30K on designer clothes

I can count a $100K with a blind fold

Too many diamonds in the face, yeah the time froze