Jose Guapo Capitalizes Off The Viral Moment With "Simultaneously (What That Mean)"

If you've been on the Internet at all this week, you've probably seen this hilarious interview clip with Jose Guapo. In the clip, the interviewer was discussing how Guapo premiered a new song "simultaneously on all digital platforms." This prompted the most hilarious response ever. "You tryna be T.I. and shit. Talkin' 'bout 'simultaneously' like, you ain't even had to use all them words in an interview. What that mean?" He genuinely asked. The clip made rounds on social media all week but thankfully, he's honing the moment.

Guapo returned earlier today with a brand new single based off of his viral moment called, "Simultaneously (What That Mean?)." Although a freestyle, Jose Guapo new song serves as proof that he's learned what the word means and how to use it. Or, maybe not.

Quotable Lyrics

I went viral two times, it ain't even been a month

Told 'em stuff, press the Backwood, we don't smoke blunts

You get shot in the face out here tryna prove a point

Bitch, it's young Guapo, I say anything I want