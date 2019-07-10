mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jose Guapo & OBN Jay Hop Link Up On "Buzz Lightyear"

Aron A.
July 10, 2019 15:51
77 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Buzz Lightyear
Jose Guapo Feat. OBN Jay

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Jose Guapo and OBN Jay link up on their new record.


Jose Guapo hasn't been slacking at all over the years. The rapper came up at the beginning of the decade and continued to flourish ever since. In the past few months, he's kept the streets fed with a ton of music. Whether it's his freestyle over DaBaby's top 10 hit single, "Suge" or releasing his project Graduated from The Streets 2, he's been putting in work. Now, he teams up with OBN Jay for his latest banger, "Buzz Lightyear."

No word on whether Jose Guapo's checked out Toy Story 4 but he's back with his new single, "Buzz Lightyear." With the assistance of OBN Jay, the two rappers serve up a thumping banger for the streets with braggadocious bars about the trap, money, fashion and more.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
I told the dentist no diamonds, I just want veneers
I grew up, yeah I'm up, and I'm shittin' on my peers
Put 10K yeah, in both of my ears
N***as mad at me 'cause I took off, Buzz Lightyear

Jose Guapo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  77
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jose Guapo OBN Jay new song new track collab
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jose Guapo & OBN Jay Hop Link Up On "Buzz Lightyear"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject