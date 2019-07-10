Jose Guapo & OBN Jay Hop Link Up On "Buzz Lightyear"

Jose Guapo hasn't been slacking at all over the years. The rapper came up at the beginning of the decade and continued to flourish ever since. In the past few months, he's kept the streets fed with a ton of music. Whether it's his freestyle over DaBaby's top 10 hit single, "Suge" or releasing his project Graduated from The Streets 2, he's been putting in work. Now, he teams up with OBN Jay for his latest banger, "Buzz Lightyear."

No word on whether Jose Guapo's checked out Toy Story 4 but he's back with his new single, "Buzz Lightyear." With the assistance of OBN Jay, the two rappers serve up a thumping banger for the streets with braggadocious bars about the trap, money, fashion and more.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I told the dentist no diamonds, I just want veneers

I grew up, yeah I'm up, and I'm shittin' on my peers

Put 10K yeah, in both of my ears

N***as mad at me 'cause I took off, Buzz Lightyear