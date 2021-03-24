Jose Guapo & Nard & B Reunite For "Extravagant Trench Shit 3"

Jose Guapo helped define the sounds of the trap just as artists like Migos were beginning to make waves but the hustle hasn't stopped. 2020, specifically, was an extremely busy year for the Atlanta native who released Baby Face Nelson as well as the deluxe edition of the project, along with a slew of loose tracks that have found their way onto the Internet.

Day-one fans have grown fond of the Extravagant Trench Shit series with Nard & B. With the last installment arriving in 2017, fans have been waiting for the rapper to release the third installment which arrived this week. Laced with 16 songs in total and appearances from Drego Baby, GrindHard E and more, Extravagant Trench Shit 3 offers fans the muddy trap sound that they fell in love with on the first installment.