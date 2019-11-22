mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jorja Smith's "Be Honest" Gets A Verse From Ms Banks On Cadenza and AOD Remix

Aron A.
November 21, 2019 20:06
Be Honest (Cadenza and AOD Remix)
Jorja Smith Feat. Ms. Banks
Produced by Cadenza & AOD

Jorja Smith enlists Ms Banks for the remix.


Jorja Smith has been having an incredible run in the last two years. She's continued to create an imprint internationally with every single one of her releases but it seems like she could be preparing to drop her sophomore album in 2020. Earlier this year, she and Burna Boy did a little swapsy when she featured on his album African Giant. A few weeks later, he returned the favor by appearing on her single, "Be Honest." Now, she's enlisted a few more collaborators to breathe new life into the single.

A remix to "Be Honest" dropped earlier today, courtesy of Cadenza and AOD. Along with them, Ms Banks contributes a brand new verse to the song. The electronic element in the production combined with elements of UK drill and trap turn the afrobeat-influenced song into a certified club banger. 

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Imagine the best night of your lifetime
Could probably happen if you make up your mind
Callin' up, oh, now you want to come, man?
Detest, it's about time

