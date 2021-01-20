mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jorja Smith Teams With WDR Funkhausorchester For "Machiavelli Sessions"

Aron A.
January 19, 2021 19:41
Machiavelli Sessions
Jorja Smith

Jorja Smith & WDR Funkhausorchester join forces to revamp "Blue Lights" and more with an orchestra.


It's been a few years since we've received Jorja Smith's last project, though she remains a dominant force in the new generation of R&B artists. The UK songstress kept busy throughout 2020 with a few live performances, collaborations, and a handful of singles. And while we are excited to hopefully hear her sophomore release, she brought fans back to the beginning with her new collaborative effort with WDR Funkhausorchester for the Machiavelli Session. The singer and WDR join forces to bring orchestral remakes of her singles, "Blue Lights" and "By Any Means" that she dropped last week. One of the versions of Blue Lights includes an appearance for OG Keemo.

The re-release of her reads were recorded for the Machiavelli podcast. Peep Jorja Smith's new drop below. 

