Jorja Smith Spotlights South London Rapper Shaybo On Her New Track "Bussdown"

One of the most impressive releases this week is Jorja Smith's in-between-albums project Be Right Back. As fans await her official sophomore album, the UK singer-songwriter blessed them with the sonically expansive body of work on Friday, which features previously the previously heard singles "Addicted" and "Gone" in addition to six new songs.

Similar to her debut album Lost & Found, Jorja's new project is also practically devoid of features, save for one noteworthy performance from rising South London rapper Shaybo. Known to tout the self-proclaimed title of "Queen Of The South," Shaybo has been steadily making a name for herself across the world with successful singles such as "Dobale," "Streets," and "Broke Boyz" with DreamDoll.

As seen in the picture above, Jorja Smith and Shaybo recently linked up to work on the Be Right Back standout cut "Bussdown." The rap-sung collaboration is an infectious island-tinged track that really puts the spotlight on the South London newcomer by giving her three fiery verses.

Give "Bussdown" a listen and check out the car garage-themed music video for Jorja Smith and Shaybo's new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

They say that talk is cheap, furthermore it's free

If I go broke today, will you stay or leave?

I fell so hard, so deep, wore my heart upon my sleeve

Every word you say, I believe, so just call me Miss Naïve