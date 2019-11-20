Is there a soul in the world that isn't attracted to Jorja Smith? She's got it all. The English singer/songwriter has a captivating presence, a gorgeous voice, and a body to match. Whenever she hits us with photo uploads on her social media channels, you know that people will be going crazy in the comments with heart-eyed emojis, lustful remarks, and downright creepiness sometimes. During a recent trip to Jamaica, the songstress took in the sun, snapping some photos of herself in her entire glory and sharing the shots to Instagram.



Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Without saying much, Jorja Smith just became your Woman Crush Wednesday. The popular singer donned a light lavender two-piece and pulled off some poses by a tree in the water, using it as a modelling accessory. Jorja works her angles in the first pic by leaning over and arching her back, essentially popping her backside for the camera. In the second upload, she gets comfortable and spreads out, grabbing hold of the branches and flaunting her toned figure.

During our recent interview with Guapdad 4000, the rising Bay Area star formally shot his shot at Jorja Smith. You can bet your ass that he'll be checking for these pictures. Take a look below and let us know if Jorja is on your list of the most beautiful women in the world.