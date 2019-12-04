Jorja Smith is ending the year on a high note after making some credible moves throughout the year. The 22-year-old UK singer won this year's Solo Female Artist award at the BRIT Awards, did a run around the globe on a joint tour with Kali Uchis, shared some impressive music covers and at the end of the summer she dropped off a hot tune with Burna Boy, titled "Be Honest."



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

By the latest posts made to Jorja's Instagram feed, it's clear that she's winding down and enjoying some much deserved R&R and she's come through yet again to share a gallery of images of her trip home to Jamaica. As seen below, the images showcase her taste for drinks, nights out, her crew of women and her excursions in the river.

"As long as no one tells me I’m in red, no one tells me I’m in debt, and I can still pay my rent and feed my dog, then I’m fine. And feed myself, of course. I’m good with my money so I’m not really worried about that," Jorja previously told The Guardian when discussing her career and if she looks at sales of her work.