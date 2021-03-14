Some of the biggest names in rap kicked the month off with some heat but the stars of R&B have emerged to carry the vibes on as the spring comes closer. Of course, our R&B Season playlist is here to highlight all the R&B tracks that you should have on rotate right now. Here's your breakdown:

While it might be a while until we receive a new project from Jorja Smith, she slid through this week with her sultry new record, "Addicted" earlier this week. Even after setting a high bar for herself with Lost & Found, Jorja Smith's latest single is a promising look into what she has up her sleeve.

On Friday, Giveon commemorated the release of his two EPs by joining them together for, When It's All Said And Done... Take Time. Even though it largely consisted of previously released singles, he did release his latest single, "All To Me."

Additionally, we got some new heat from Brent Faiyaz who just dropped off his latest single, "Show U Off" on Friday.

Other additions to this week's playlist include Foushée, Juice WRLD, and Jacquees.