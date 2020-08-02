We are officially in August, all. What a strange feeling. This entire year feels like a write-off at this point. We have a month left of summer, even though it feels like the past few months have been wasted away to an extent, especially since festival season has been officially nixed. Thankfully, even though live performances aren't really happening right now, we've received a ton of dope music from plenty of great artists.

July was stacked with releases in both the worlds of R&B and hip-hop but it feels like as we enter August, things might get a bit more tame before the fall hits. Either way, we still got some heat for you guys with this week's R&B Season playlist. We got some cuts from the past month including from Tinashe, Summer Walker, and more. We also included some new music from Jorja Smith. The UK songstress came through with her latest offering, "By Any Means" which was inspired by the ongoing protests. Additionally, we have two new songs from RIMON -- "never learned how to cope" and "Out Of My Way."

Check out the latest edition of R&B Season below and subscribe to HotNewHipHop on Spotify for more updates and playlists.

