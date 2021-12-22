Jake Paul is now looking for his next opponent, and as you can imagine, he is trying to find someone from the UFC. There are plenty of names on his list, although during a recent episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Jake noted that he would love to go up against someone like Jorge Masvidal.

"Masvidal, I got an offer for you right now -- $5 million guarantee plus percentage of Pay-Per-View," Jake said. "Let's make it happen." Jake is confident that Masvidal has never made this kind of money before, and that the fighter would be stupid to not take it.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Masvidal isn't convinced, however, as according to TMZ, the UFC star wants $20 million from Jake. While $5 million sounds like a lot, Masvidal believes it is simply not enough, and that the floor for a fight deal would have to be the previously mentioned amount. Masvidal has always been skeptical of Paul's boxing career, so it should come as no surprise that he would turn down the $5 million. In fact, Masvidal has even accused Paul of not having the money he says he has.

As for who would win the fight, all money should be put on Paul. While Masvidal has had flashes of brilliance in the UFC, he is certainly not the best fighter out there, and when it comes to boxing, he would fair much worse than Tyron Woodley. Regardless, the fans want what the fans want.

