Many throughout the MMA world were shocked this morning as it was reported that Jorge Masvidal ambushed Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami. Of course, these two fought against each other just two weeks ago, and it was Covington who came out victorious. Since that time, both men have had words for each other on social media, and last night, Masvidal tried to take matters into his own hands.

According to TMZ, Covington had a lengthy conversation with police following the altercation. Covington claims that Masvidal punched him twice in the face and that one of the punches ended up fracturing a tooth. Needless to say, Masvidal did more damage outside of the octagon than inside of it.

David Becker/Getty Images

In the video footage below, you can see that the two were immediately broken up from one another once the punches were thrown. For now, however, there isn't a good view of the actual ambush, as the cameras only started filming once people realized exactly what was going on.

These two very clearly do not like each other, and this feud could be elongated, moving forward. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from this developing story.

