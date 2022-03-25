Jorge Masvidal found himself at the center of controversy this past week after he allegedly ambushed Colby Covington outside of a restaurant in Miami. According to reports, Masvidal ended up shattering Covington's tooth after punching him twice. From there, Masvidal was ushered away from the scene, all while Covington hung back so that he could speak to the police.

Well, based on what he told police, it eventually led to an arrest, as you can see Masvidal being ushered into jail, in the clip below. According to a new report from TMZ, it was revealed that Masvidal got hit with two felony charges including aggravated battery with a mask and one felony count of criminal mischief.

Masvidal was able to get out on $15K bond, and he eventually plead not guilty to the two charges. Now, however, he will have to go back to court on April 21st, where he will have a hearing based on the charges that have been brought against him.

As you can see in the video below, Covington had been swarmed by police as they looked to ask questions about the altercation. Clearly, Covington's description of what happened was enough to lead to the eventual arrest from yesterday.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the situation.

