There's no doubt that Jordyn Woods and The Smith family go way back. Jordyn, Jaden, and Willow essentially all grew up together when they were younger. So of course, Jordyn had to hit the 'Gram to wish Will Smith a happy birthday. The actor turned 51-years-old today and to commemorate his birthday, she shared a throwback picture of herself, her brother, Jaden and Trey as children surrounding Will Smith on a hammock. It's truly an adorable picture to simpler times.

The Smiths have been there for Jordyn during some rough times including the scandal that struck earlier this year. After her alleged hook-up with Tristan Thompson that sent Khloe Kardashian in a downward spiral for a bit, The Smiths were holding her down in the midst of the backlash. In fact, Jada Pinkett Smith brought Jordyn Smith onto her show to discuss the alleged affair for the first time ever. At the beginning of the episode, Will's even heard giving her some words of encouragement.

Will Smith wasn't in America to celebrate his birthday but he did get some love overseas. The actor is currently in Budapest for the premiere of Gemini Man. Will was walking down the red carpet when he received a surprise welcome with a birthday cake. Even if he was working, he did get to have a bit of fun while he was at it.