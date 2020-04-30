Jordyn Woods showed off her angles in a white, skin-tight cut-out dress on Instagram, and she used her good friend Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" remix featuring the one-and-only Beyoncé as her soundtrack. When Meg and Bey "stopped the world" (as the Queen would say) on Wednesday (April 29th) by dropping their remix to Meg's track "Savage," they had all the Hot Girls bopping along to Rapyoncé and her fellow Houston Hottie. It looks like Jordyn Woods was among those fans, as she posted a clip of her showing off her unbelievable curves to "Savage" remix.

"We love to see it..." she wrote on the post, along with an emoji of Meg's signature tongue-out face and a fire emoji for obvious reasons. Jordyn followed up this video with some more shots of her rocking the same look, imitating a puppy in one of them.

She went on to quote a different song off Meg's "Suga" EP in another post.

"I’m so indecisive you can’t cuff me but I’m wifey," she wrote, reciting a lyric from Meg's "Captain Hook."

Who else has been feeling "Savage" remix?