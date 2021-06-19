Not all compensation comes in the form of cash, and Jordyn Woods is explaining why she worked out an alternative deal with Gunna. Back in 2019, the Atlanta rapper shared the music video for his single "Baby Birkin" and the visual starred Woods. It was during a time when the social media star was at the center of rumors and gossip about her frayed, now severed relationship with the Kardashian-Jenners, and now she's explaining how her appearance in Gunna's video came about.

"We've known each other for a while so [he said] come be in the video [and] you get a Birkin," Woods told Complex in a recent interview. "I'm like, say less."

After being questioned if that's really how things went down, Woods added, "Well, I don't do anything for free." She said, "I mean, the way I view Birkins is this is an investment piece. Value goes up. Some people are like, 'Oh, that's stupid, spending that money on a bag.' But really, it's like, an investment."

"The value is not going down, so in a sense, yeah, I got a little stock," she continued. She then clarified that Gunna didn't outright offer the Birkin for the appearance. "I don't do the negotiating," said Woods. "I'm the face. I might be like, hey, say this." Do you think that was better than receiving cash? Check out Woods's interview with Complex and watch the music video for "Baby Birkin" below.