Jordyn Woods is promoting her new fitness app, and fans are outraged over it. Kylie Jenner's former bestie has gone through quite the transformation over the years, and she's looking to share her secrets to success with her new app, but fans think she's actually scamming her followers, calling her out for allegedly getting surgery and using her platform to pretend as though her weight loss was natural.

Launching the new app FRSTPLACE, Jordyn Woods is looking to help her fans with their fitness goals. She posted her own weight loss pictures, showing that she's come a long way in the last few years as she has reached her dream body, but people think she bought her body and didn't work for it.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

"I can’t even believe I’m posting this but this is really me and this is my journey," wrote Woods on Instagram. "Hopefully, this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere."

Despite Jordyn proudly showing off her body transformation, she's being shamed for doing so on Twitter, and in her comments.

"Jordyn Woods starting a fitness app and acting like she didn’t get surgery done is sending me. The BBL girls are so unhinged," said one critic in a viral tweet. That sentiment has been echoed by dozens of people, who are seemingly upset about her latest business venture.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Take a look at the photos below, as well as some comments underneath.