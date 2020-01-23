Jordyn Woods has never shied away from showcasing her assets and gorgeous frame on Instagram with her many thirst trap posts. From her bikini pictures to her twerking skills, the 22-year-old is quite comfortable showing it all off in front of the lens. However, her celebrity-like status comes with some downfalls since each revealing post comes with a handful of negative comments from a variety of trolls. It looks as though the latest fascination some of the haters are on revolves around Jordyn's derriere and accusations that it's fake.

After Jordyn posted yet another series of hot pictures to Instagram it seems as though the trolls were coming in hot about her butt, leading her mother Elizabeth Woods to respond with some facts. "[Jordyn] is my daughter which means she has my genetics," she wrote. "We have ass naturally! No one has gotten any butt lifts..this is one of the craziest things that I keep reading..let's focus on important things everyone and make a positive change."

"Everyone always has something to say. Everyone has an opinion and as long as you're happy in who you are and what you're doing, that's all that matters," Jordyn previously told Teen Vogue.