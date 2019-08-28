Rita Ora and Ashanti aren't the only ones serving sexy looks on Instagram as they pose in a variety of hot bikinis. None other than Jordyn Woods has come through to show off her curvaceous frame in a one-piece fuchsia pink bathing suit while she chills poolside. Jordyn's latest bikini image comes just a few days after she and Megan Thee Stallion attempted to break Instagram with their double-trouble bikini image they shared to their feeds.

"Everyone always has something to say. Everyone has an opinion and as long as you're happy in who you are and what you're doing, that's all that matters," Jordyn previously told Teen Vogue when discussing how she blocks all the negativity on Instagram. "I push it away, other people's opinions, because as long as I'm happy, it doesn't really matter what anyone has to say. I'm the person in my skin. I'm the person in my own body. And a lot of people just need to love themselves and focus on them and they wouldn't be worried about what anyone else is doing."

In other Jordyn news, the 21-year-old was recently spotted hanging out with NBA superstar Karl Anthony Towns, hinting at a possible new romance.