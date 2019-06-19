Jordyn Woods was caught mingling with (yet another) of the Kardashian women’s famed exes while filming an episode of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. Her mother, Elizabeth Woods, shared the picture from the set, which featured Kim's ex, William “Ray J” Norwood, standing next to Jordyn, her mother, and comedian Michael Blackson. “So much fun filming @hiphopsquares! Thank you for taking great care of me and @jordynwoods ❤️everyone was so kind and loving #teamigotthis#hiphopsquares,” the caption read.

When asked, Ray J’s reps declined to comment on whether the entertainer spoke with Jordyn about her recent cheating scandal, which, all we all know by now, involved Khloe and her ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Jordyn’s rep also did not respond to requests. Ray J, who is married to Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Princess Love, but is all too familiar with a Kardashian scandal himself. (Now, famously) back in 2007, a sex tape of him and then-girlfriend, Kim, leaked online - something which has people 'til this day believing was the moment that officially launched her career.

The news comes amid the final episodes of the latest season of KUWTK are set to air, which will depict the dramatic happenings surrounding the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal. Now, with another episode set to air that shows even more on the cheating scandal, Jordyn has spoken to ET ahead of time detailing how everyone has "their truth and their story," adding how she hopes to be depicted "like myself, and the real me will shine." "Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn't stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward," she said. As for what she's been up to lately, Jordyn said she's been "staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don't think I've ever been more busy."