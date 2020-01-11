Jordyn Woods is back at it again thirst trappin' for the gram. Just 24 hours after he showed off her rocking body in a zebra swimsuit, the 22-year-old model has once again left very little to her followers imagination with another swim suit photoshoot.

On Saturday, Jordyn shared another swimsuit pic on Instagram, if you can even call that. The green butt floss resembles her other zebra swimsuit, which is reportedly a part of her own swim line. The suit includes a plunging neckline and a backside that pretty much resembles dental floss for her ass it’s that revealing.

She captioned the pic with “made it,” assuming it’s part of her own swim line with Matte Collection. Either way, Jordyn is looking flawless & curvaceous in the thirst trap photo. Check it out below (and swipe right for few more pics).

In other news, Jordyn copped her little bro a Mercedes for Christmas, proving that life is okay, if not better, since leaving her Kardashian-Jenner circle last year. We’ll keep you posted on all things Jordyn moving forward. Peep her other thirst trap photo from this week (below) while you’re at it.