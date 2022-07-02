Since she made her Playboy debut last week, Jordyn Woods' Instagram feed has been filled with gorgeous vacation snapshots as she's been running through Paris, the South of France, Monaco, St. Tropez, and most recently, the Maybourne Riviera.

On Friday, July 1st, the model uploaded a revealing snapshot of her posing in a beige string bikini, flaunting her bodacious behind for the camera in front of a beautiful blue background.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Baddie energy all summer," she captioned the thirst trap, also noting that others would be available to view in her Playboy centerfold at the link in her bio.

As expected, the photo got plenty of attention in the form of both double taps and comments, though one response in particular stood out, coming from Woods' own boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns.





"So what up?" he wrote alongside a smirking emoji. His girlfriend of over two years playfully responded, asking him to "send the addy" so they can link up.

Along with the sweet online banter, we've seen some couples content on the 24-year-old's feed lately – particularly one video joking about how she and Towns have been together for so long now that they're even walking in sync.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

In celebration of their anniversary back in May, the NBA athlete planned a romantic getaway, and for Christmas, he went above and beyond in gifting his lady a rose gold Porsche since he couldn't be there in person to celebrate the holiday with her – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.