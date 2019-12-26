It doesn't matter how long it's been since a parent has passed away; for a child that was close to their mother or father, the moment can feel as if it happened just yesterday. It could be six days or six years, but the holidays can still be triggering for those who are dealing with the absence of a parent, or any loved one. Families have come up with inventive ways to celebrate the lives of those no longer with us, and Jordyn Woods wanted to give her little brother a memorable gift that she knows her later father would be proud of.

January will mark the three-year anniversary since Jordyn's father, John Woods, lost his life to cancer just weeks after receiving his diagnosis. It's been a rough ride for Jordyn since that time, especially this year following the Tristan Thompson-Khloé Kardashian scandal, but Jordyn managed to turn a negative into an opportunity. She's booked gigs, traveled the world, and has been able to capitalize on a situation that could have completely ruined her reputation.

On Christmas, Jordyn shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her brother wearing matching onesies. The siblings posed in front of a black Mercedes; a gift that Jordyn purchased for her baby brother. "I never would’ve thought I’d be able to do this for someone else," she wrote in the caption. God has been working through me and all of these long sleepless nights are paying off. I know my dad is no longer here with us physically but I know he’s looking down on us so proud. I miss you Dad! Merry Christmas♥️🙏🏽 i hope you all have a blessed day today." Check it out below.