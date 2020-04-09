If there's someone who knows how to capitalize on a scandal, it's Jordyn Woods. There was a point in time when she was just known as a sidekick to the Kardashian-Jenners, but she's since been ousted by the famous family. The accusations of infidelity between Jordyn and Khloé Kardashian's man Tristan Thompson were the talk of the gossip world, and Jordyn was viewed as a social, personal, and professional pariah. She managed to pick herself up and pull herself together, much with the help of her loved ones and another famous family: The Smiths (Will, Jada, Willow, and Jaden).

Jordyn Woods has been jet-setting around the world, booking modeling gigs, making television appearances, snagging movie roles, and landing sponsorship deals. On Wednesday (April 8), it was revealed that Jordyn was the voice behind the Kangaroo on The Masked Singer after she was axed from the show. People were floored to learn that the social media star had a set of pipes, and in a post-interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 22-year-old shared that the judges told her she should think about launching a music career.

"Even after I got kicked off the show, the judges were saying the same thing. 'This is going to be life-changing for you. I hope you're ready and I hope you keep making music or you start making music,'" she said. "I don't know what to expect. I think life's about not having expectations, but I think that this just shows a whole different side of me that people didn't even know existed. And that's a cool part of me being on the show, because the world is finding out something new." Check out Jordyn Woods singing her heart out below.

