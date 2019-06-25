On Sunday night, the Kardashians aired the first of their dramatic 2-part finale of KUWTK, where Khloe finds out about Tristan hooking up with Jordyn Woods. Immediately following the show, Jordyn decided to capitalize off the attention by taking to her IG to announce her new partnership with fashion company, Boohoo.

She captioned a promotional video with “Something exciting is coming... 👀” while sharing her in what is believed to be a new dress for the line. Of course, fans flooded the comments section of Woods’ post with support. “Living off of kylie where??????? Stay in your bag sis!!” one person exclaimed, while another wrote, “That’s right! Build your OWN brand sis! There is a legacy with YOUR name on it! No more standing in the shadow of anyone!”

The line, which reportedly is a 60-piece collection, includes a range of colorful blazers, chic jumpsuits, matching two-piece sets, and high-slit dresses. The collection ranges in sizes 2 to 26 and retails for $15 to $60. It will be dropping tomorrow, Wednesday (June 26) too.

This line marks Woods’ second collaboration with Boohoo. In 2016, she launched a size-inclusive collection that included a mix of apparel, from dresses to denim to outerwear, in sizes 2 to 22.

Check out the promo clip (below) and look for the line to drop in full on Wednesday.