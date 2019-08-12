Megan Thee Stallion is easily one of the hottest rappers in the game with her Hot Girl Summer bars and ways and her insane knee strength that leaves all her fans in awe at any live performance they come across. So when Megan recently linked up with none other than Jordyn Woods, the former Kardashian family member who was ousted due to an unfortunate kiss but has managed to keep her career running smoothly, fans went wild.

Along with the above festivities, Jordyn shared a video to her Twitter feed that sees both of them singing loud and proud to Drake's verse on his Chris Brown collaboration "No Guidance." Of course, they both emphasized Drake's one line, "You a lil' hot girl, you a lil' sweetie."

"Nah forrrreal she’s the one," Jordyn captioned the clip.

"What did we do to deserve this lawd," one user responded to the clip, while another added, "She is THE friend! everyone making their way to her and I’m so here for it!!!"

Considering Jordyn's recent music video collaborations only time will tell if her recent meetup with Megan will land her a feature in an upcoming visual. Peep more reactions below from some very happy fans.