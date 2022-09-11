It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.

On Thursday (September 8), the 24-year-old dropped off a photo dump that finds her and little sister Jodie Woods twinning in matching YZYSHDZ, which we've already seen on celebrities like Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, and even Kim Kardashian herself in recent weeks.





The socialite and her 17-year-old mini-me donned all-black outfits for their photo shoot. While Jodie opted for an oversized puffer jacket, Jordyn wore a $300 Yeezy Gap bodysuit with built-in gloves, according to Page Six.

The sisters didn't specify whether the post was an ad or paid promotion, so it's entirely possible they were showing some organic love to West's latest projects, and followers couldn't help but pick up on the subtle shade down in the comment section.

"That's right, wear those shades girls," one user wrote. Others chimed in with, "Tea," and "The implications of these pictures... [Jordyn's] level of pettiness."





Woods and the youngest Jenner sister previously spent most of their time together, but on Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain in 2021, Kylie said that "When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me," of the cheating scandal.

At the same time, Khloé chimed in, stating that she doesn't have a grudge against Jordyn. "I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn," the mother of two added.

