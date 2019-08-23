It appears Jordyn Woods has a certain taste in men. Tall, dark and athletic because she has once again been spotted with a NBA player. Yesterday, Jordyn Woods was spotted out with NBA superstar Karl Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Los Angeles.

According to TheShadeRoom, Jordyn was out shopping for some furniture and Karl went along to help her pick out some pieces. There has been some rumblings of the two being more than just friends after Karl was caught liking a ton of her IG pics last month, but nothing in these pictures show them getting close. However, Jordyn dressed down in yoga pants and a t-shirt with her hair up makes it seem that she's quite comfortable around Anthony, so maybe there’s something more brewing behind the scenes. After all, Towns is on a 5-year $190 MILLION dollar contract.

Jordyn has been all over the news these past few months after her highly controversial “kissing” scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Tristan Thompson surfaced, but it looks she’s doing just fine moving on now.

Check out the pic of her & K.A.T. (below) and let us know your thoughts. Do these two look like they could be dating or just friends?