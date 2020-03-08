Tensions rise in the new trailer for the Chris Stokes-directed thriller, Trigger, starring Jordyn Woods and the famous "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks, who gained notoriety in 2014 for his smouldering mug shot. The film follows Woods and Wesley Jonathan's characters as a newly married couple, whose newlywed bliss is disrupted by the arrival of Jonathan's brother, played by Meeks. In the trailer, we get a sneak peak of the chaotic dinner party that "triggers" all the action to come. After a fight breaks between Jonathan's character and a drunken partygoer, Meeks intervenes and ends up killing the man by accident. The story goes on to portray how the fallout from the incident severely affects the relationships between the characters.

Woods shared the trailer on her Instagram page, along with a sneak peak from the film. In the scene, she and Jonathan's character are shown discussing Meeks' character, Trey's criminal history, when it is revealed that Trey, went to prison for murdering his mother.

Trigger does not currently have an official release date. The film marks Meeks' official film debut, and will see Woods starring in her first leading role. She has previously acted in the Black-ish spinoff series, Grown-ish.