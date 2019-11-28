After filming for the BET production, Sacrifice, wrapped on Wednesday morning, Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to make a heartfelt statement about her first-time experience playing a leading role in a film. In the post, Jordyn writes: "This morning we officially wrapped my first leading role in a movie. We put so much work into it but God was really on my side. The sleepless nights, to getting sick on set, and the rollercoasters of emotions. I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys. I hope you all have a blessed week🍁♥️🙏🏽" Shooting was evidently a positive experience for Jordyn, despite a few speed bumps along the way.

The film is directed by record producer Chris Stokes, who has directed various films such as 2004's You Got Served and both the first and second of the horror films Somebody Help Me. Sacrifice will also star the notorious "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks, who first made waves in 2014 when his gorgeous mugshot went viral on the Internet. Meeks started a modelling career soon after, and became known a bonafide celebrity after having a child with TopShop heiress Chloe Green, though the two have since split. Recently, Meeks was sued for crashing two luxury cars in one week. Despite this lawsuit hanging over his head, Meeks posted a happy shot of him and his castmates on Instagram on Wednesday, with the caption: "Had the BEST time filming but when @chrisstokes1969 says it’s a Rap...... it’s a RAP." He then tagged his co-stars and expressed how much he'll miss all of them.