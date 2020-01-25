She's happily married to model Dana Isaiah Thomas with a beautiful son, but people are still trying to get a rise out of Jordin Sparks with questions about her ex. From 2014 to 2017, Sparks dated singer Jason Derulo, and after their split, there were a few fiery comments made from both parties in the media. Sparks never stated that he cheated, but she gave a "no comment" answer that Derulo didn't appreciate. She would also tell The Breakfast Club that Derulo ghosted her, leaving her to ponder "what was true [and] what was not."



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Years later, both Derulo and Sparks have moved on, but sneaky paparazzi won't let their relationship die. Sparks was reportedly attending the Women in Harmony pre-Grammy brunch in Los Angeles and in a video by The Hollywood Fix, Sparks took the time to pose for photos and shake hands with fans. On her way out after the event was over, a woman working for TMZ attempted to ask the singer a few questions.

When the woman initially called out to Sparks, the singer seemed willing to stop and chat. However, the TMZ camerawoman said, "Jason Derulo recently said—," but Sparks wasn't having it. She gave her a quick "Nope" and quickly made off to her car. TMZ never lets anyone off that easily and the woman yelled to Sparks: "How do you feel about the bulge?" The question is a clear reference to Derulo's recent "controversy" over his Instagram photo. Check out the awkward moment below.