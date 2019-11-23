An interesting discussion was ignited online after Dana Isaiah, husband to Grammy Award-nominated singer Jordin Sparks, shared what he believed was an innocent image to social media. The proud husband and father has a strong friend circle and the picture he uploadede was of himself with a blonde woman. The two are smiling as she has her arm around him.



"Not very many people can... 1). Get me out the house past 10:30, 2). Get me to smile this big, 3). Have me talking about high school 🤣🙅🏽‍♂️, Shoutout to a real one 🤞🏽," he wrote in the caption. The image was shared earlier this week, but it began to circulate online on Thursday. For some reason, people thought that Dana and this woman exhibited inappropriate behaviors, but Jordin swiftly jumped in to tell the public to mind their business.

The singer let it be known that she believes it's healthy for people to maintain loving friendships, especially those that are long-lasting. "Y’all. 🙄 Here’s a message: if your significant other is making you cut off your really good, stand up, been there since forever friends, male or female...GET OUT," she wrote in her husband's comments. "(Not talking about the friends that are toxic/frenemies, that’s a problem and should be addressed.)"

She added, "That’s controlling/toxic and people are NOT objects you own. Again, people are NOT OBJECTS YOU OWN. Friends are super important for your well-being especially those that knew you before certain huge life changes happen. It’s HEALTHY. I hope you all find someone that treats you like my husband and his friends do. They are truly the best. May the odds be ever in your favor." Do you have boundaries when it comes to your partner's friends?