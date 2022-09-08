Zion Williamson is going to be coming back to the floor this season, and New Orleans Pelicans fans could not be happier about it. Zion is a fantastic player and the fans understand just how amazing he can be. On top of his return, he will also be wearing his own signature shoe, the Jordan Zion 2. Zion's sneakers have already made a big splash, and there is no denying that the Jordan Zion 2 is a solid follow-up to his first offering.

The latest colorway of the Jordan Zion 2 to be shown off is this Duke Blue Devils colorway, below. As you can see, the shoe's upper is covered in the iconic Duke blue, while the back heel, cuff, and tongue are all black. It is a very clean color scheme and if you love Duke, these may very well be a must-cop.

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not have a release date. Having said that, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, be sure to let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike