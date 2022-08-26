Zion Williamson will return to the New Orleans Pelicans this season in what will hopefully prove to be a return to form for the Pelicans star. Zion is one of the most exciting players in the entire league, and when he is playing at an elite level, the league is more fun to watch. Zion also just so happens to be promoting the brand-new Jordan Zion 2, which is his latest signature shoe with Jordan Brand.

As you can see in the official images down below, the next colorway of the Jordan Zion 2 will be "multi-color." The base of the sneaker is white and the toe box all the way up to the tongue is black. The multi-color elements are placed on the toe strap and overlays in the form of scribbles. These scribbles are blue, green, purple, and even yellow.

At the time of writing this article, the shoe does not yet have a release date. We do know that it will be priced at $120 USD, so stay tuned to HNHH for more updates. As per usual, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

