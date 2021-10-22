Zion Williamson is coming into this season with some big expectations in his third year in the league. The New Orleans Pelicans star is trying to get to his first-ever postseason, and he is also going to be tasked with carrying a team that has a bit of a depleted roster. With that being said, fans are excited about Zion's first signature shoe which is appropriately called the Jordan Zion 1. We have seen numerous colorways thus far, including this "Hyper Jade" model which is found below.

As you can see down below, this shoe is packed with various different colors. There is some very loud teal tones here, as well as some orange that is splattered throughout. The midsole here has some great marble vibes that incorporate teal with some creamy beige, and all around, it is one of those colorways that will immediately have you nostalgic for some Nickelodeon TV shows.

No release date has been attached to these just yet although they will be coming out soon for a price of $120 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

