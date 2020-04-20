Russell Westbrook's style has always been known for being unorthodox so it only makes sense that his signature sneakers would follow that same characteristic. The Houston Rockets superstar is currently signed to Jordan Brand and his latest signature model is the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3. One of the latest colorways we reported on is the "Splash Zone" model which is eerily reminiscent of the Super Soaker PE for last year's Jordan Why Not Zer0.2.

Now, the official release date has been revealed. If you are hoping to cop these, they will be available as of Thursday, April 23rd, for $170 USD. It's important to note that these will probably be limited as they are coming out through the Nike SNKRS App at 10AM EST. Their limited nature shouldn't come as a surprise when you consider the packaging for these kicks. As you can see from the images below, the shoe will actually come in similar packaging to a real Super Soaker. This will help give the shoes that collector's item-like quality to them.

Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below and be sure to stay tuned for more sneaker-related news in the future.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike