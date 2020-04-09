Russell Westbrook has been quite the trendsetter when it comes to fashion within the NBA. His pregame outfits are always exciting and his signature sneaker with Jordan Brand is yet another extension of his vibrant personality. The Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 debuted this year and it has already unleashed some interesting offerings on us. Just last year, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 presented us with a "Super-Soaker" variant and now, that model is back in the form of the Zer0.3.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a white base while green and orange make up the highlights throughout. What makes this model fun, is that unlike the Zer0.2 model, this one is actually going to be released to the masses. It is officially called "Splash Zone" and is supposed to come out sometime in April for an undisclosed price.

If you're in the market for a colorful pair of basketball shoes, these will definitely be right for you. Stay tuned for updates on their release date as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available.

Image via Nike

